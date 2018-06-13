Vikings need receiver(s) to step up behind Thielen, Diggs

Getty Images

The Vikings have one of the best one-two combinations at receiver in all of football. Behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, however, it’s not clear who will step up on the depth chart in 2018.

Jarius Wright was cut, and the team signed Kendall Wright with the idea that he will replace Jarius in the slot. In a Wednesday visit to PFT Live, Diggs explained that former first-rounder Laquon Treadwell and second-year product Stacy Coley have looked good during offseason workouts.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph enhances the pass-catching corps, and Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen recently explained on the #PFTPM podcast that the Vikings have high hopes for Central Michigan fifth-round rookie tight end Tyler Conklin.

