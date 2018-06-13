Vikings need receiver(s) to step up behind Thielen, Diggs

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
The Vikings have one of the best one-two combinations at receiver in all of football. Behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, however, it’s not clear who will step up on the depth chart in 2018.

Jarius Wright was cut, and the team signed Kendall Wright with the idea that he will replace Jarius in the slot. In a Wednesday visit to PFT Live, Diggs explained that former first-rounder Laquon Treadwell and second-year product Stacy Coley have looked good during offseason workouts.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph enhances the pass-catching corps, and Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen recently explained on the #PFTPM podcast that the Vikings have high hopes for Central Michigan fifth-round rookie tight end Tyler Conklin.

To hear everything Diggs had to say about the team’s receivers and everything else that came up, check out the video of his appearance.

4 responses to “Vikings need receiver(s) to step up behind Thielen, Diggs

  2. This time of year we hear over and over about how great every practice squad player, every second year man and every undrafted free agent is playing. And then for some reason they slowly vanish before the season. If we don’t have a clear number three now, I hope the hype around one of these other guys is for real. With Diggs and Thelen out there, it is a great chance for someone to thrive in the slot if they have the talent and frankly injuries happen so it would be good to be a little deep. But I honestly don’t know who they’re going to count on. Treadwell?

  3. Treadwell can’t get open. if he doesn’t excel in the pre season i can see him getting cut.

    don’t forget david morgan. he is also a great tight end. vikings might have 3 tight ends to go to this year.

    also, Dalvin Cook will be a big role in the passing game.

