Baker Mayfield: If I’m the backup I’ll try to be the best backup

AP

The Browns made Baker Mayfield the first overall pick in the NFL draft, but they made Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback. Mayfield says he can live with that.

Mayfield said at the Browns’ minicamp that he understands that he has a role on the team before he’s the starting quarterback, and that role is to help the team get better from a spot other than No. 1 on the depth chart.

“I wasn’t brought here to just start,” Mayfield said. “I was brought here to help turn things around. Whatever my role is, that’s what I’ll do. Whether that’s to run the scout team or be the best backup possible or playing. I need to be prepared for when I do get my shot to play. Other than that I’ll keep getting better and contribute to this team.”

The Browns have indicated that they want Taylor to start as long as possible, and Mayfield to get some time to develop. That may mean Taylor, who’s going into the last year of his contract, starts for all of 2018 before Mayfield gets the job in 2019. Mayfield sounds like he’ll be OK with that.