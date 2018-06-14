Browns sign Ross Martin, waive DeMarquis Gates

Getty Images

The Browns signed kicker Ross Martin, who participated in the team’s minicamp this week on a tryout basis. To make room on the roster, the club waived linebacker DeMarquis Gates.

Martin officially is in his first NFL season out of Duke. He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Martin, 24, has spent the past two training camps with the Jets.

He set Duke records for career field goals made (78), field goals attempted (93), field goal percentage (.893), PATs (196) and total points (430).

Gates signed with the Browns on May 22.