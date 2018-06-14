Cardinals sign Andy Lee to contract extension

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have signed punter Andy Lee to a two-year contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2020 season.

Lee was entering the final year of a two-year, $3.9 million contract. He was scheduled to make $1 million in base salary this season.

Lee, 35, averaged 47.3 yards per punt last season, breaking the franchise record of 47.0 set by Ben Graham in 2009. His net average of 39.7 yards last season on his 88 kicks was the team’s best since Dave Zastudil had a 40.1 net in 2013.

Lee has averaged 46.4 yards a punt in his career with a career net of 39.7.

He spent the first 11 years of his career with the 49ers before one-year stints with the Browns and Panthers. He signed with the Cardinals a year ago. He also serves as the holder on field goals and extra points.

Three times he has made the All-Pro team, and three times he has earned Pro Bowl honors.