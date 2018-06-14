Cardinals sign Greg Little, cut Cobi Hamilton

Getty Images

The Cardinals have signed free agent receiver Greg Little, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. They cut receiver Cobi Hamilton in a corresponding move.

Little, 29, took part in the Cardinals’ minicamp this week on a tryout basis. He did the same at the team’s rookie minicamp.

The Browns made Little a second-round choice in 2011. He spent three seasons in Cleveland before the Browns waived him.

The Raiders claimed Little off waivers, and he also has had stints with the Bills and Bengals.

Little has played 54 games with 42 starts. He has made 161 catches for 1,890 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.