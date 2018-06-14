Carson Wentz facing one more hurdle in return

AP

Head coach Doug Pederson said this week that everyone on the Eagles still views it as Carson Wentz‘s team, but that Nick Foles remains the starting quarterback as they put a wrap on their offseason program.

The reason for that is that Wentz is “not ready” to play after last year’s torn ACL and getting to the point where he is ready to play will be Wentz’s focus in the weeks leading up to training camp. The quarterback said Wednesday that there will be some “little benchmarks” and one “last hurdle” from a medical standpoint.

That hurdle is clearance for full contact and Wentz isn’t sure exactly when that will come.

“It’s hard to say I need X to be ready,” Wentz said, via Philly.com. “I think, at the end of the day, I just need to be cleared for contact. Like you see out here, I’m doing quite a bit. I think, come camp, I’ll keep progressing and doing more and more. To finally be cleared of that contact issue is really the last hurdle, and I feel I’ll be ready whenever that is.”

The Eagles haven’t put a definitive plan in place for the preseason in the event Wentz is cleared for contact ahead of their exhibition games, but have indicated playing in them isn’t a requirement to get the start against the Falcons on the first Thursday of the 2018 season.