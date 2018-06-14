Carson Wentz facing one more hurdle in return

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2018, 7:39 AM EDT
Head coach Doug Pederson said this week that everyone on the Eagles still views it as Carson Wentz‘s team, but that Nick Foles remains the starting quarterback as they put a wrap on their offseason program.

The reason for that is that Wentz is “not ready” to play after last year’s torn ACL and getting to the point where he is ready to play will be Wentz’s focus in the weeks leading up to training camp. The quarterback said Wednesday that there will be some “little benchmarks” and one “last hurdle” from a medical standpoint.

That hurdle is clearance for full contact and Wentz isn’t sure exactly when that will come.

“It’s hard to say I need X to be ready,” Wentz said, via Philly.com. “I think, at the end of the day, I just need to be cleared for contact. Like you see out here, I’m doing quite a bit. I think, come camp, I’ll keep progressing and doing more and more. To finally be cleared of that contact issue is really the last hurdle, and I feel I’ll be ready whenever that is.”

The Eagles haven’t put a definitive plan in place for the preseason in the event Wentz is cleared for contact ahead of their exhibition games, but have indicated playing in them isn’t a requirement to get the start against the Falcons on the first Thursday of the 2018 season.

9 responses to "Carson Wentz facing one more hurdle in return

  5. Doug Pederson said if there was a game today then he would probably start Foles. Then said Carson had till September so he didn’t know. Then said several times that it’s Carson’s team. I love how reporters always twist the speakers words up of course if their was a game today he would start Foles because Carson isn’t cleared to play yet.

  7. I’m not sure what everyone is watching with this kid. When he runs he still has a hitch in his giddy up. All trolling aside, it does not look like a normal jog/run, and for a guy who uses his legs to make plays, this is going to be an issue. The arm is fine, but to me just watching him run makes me say he is trying to be somewhere in this rehab that he is not. If I were the eagles, thanksgiving would be a tentative date to bring this kid back. His desire to be out there is outweighing his common sense right now. He is going to get reinjured, ala rgiii, if he is not careful.

  8. mm556 says:

    June 14, 2018 at 7:51 am

    It’s only been 6 months since the injury, of course there’s still a way to go yet

    —————-

    Exactly. Hes already doing more than I expected. Hes a tough dude though.

    He has all summer to rehab and heal up. He will be ready for week 1.

    As 12 said…Ill be back scrambling

  Remember this? haha

    Eagles show no interest in Colin Kaepernick, yet
    Posted by Mike Florio on December 11, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT

