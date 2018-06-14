Chiefs sign third-rounder, make more moves

Getty Images

The Chiefs handled a bunch of paperwork Thursday, as teams approach the end of offseason programs.

The team announced a handful of transactions, including the signing of third-round pick Derrick Nnadi.

Nnadi, a nose tackle from Florida State, was the last of their draft picks to sign his deal.

They also announced the signings of running back Algernon Brown, wide receiver Josh Crockett, and tackle Bentley Spain.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived guard Kaleb Johnson, defensive back Malik Reaves, and running back J.D. Moore.