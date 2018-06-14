Christian Hackenberg visiting the Patriots

Getty Images

Christian Hackenberg was a draft bust with the Jets, but could he have a future with the Patriots?

Hackenberg, who cleared waivers yesterday after the Raiders cut him, was at the Patriots’ facility today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

A quarterback who showed promise early in his college career at Penn State, Hackenberg was a surprising second-round pick of the Jets last year who never got on the field in two years with the team. He lasted just three weeks with the Raiders.

But Patriots coach Bill Belichick apparently sees enough in Hackenberg that he’d like to take a look. With Tom Brady about to turn 41, the Patriots wouldn’t mind having a young quarterback they could develop. This year’s seventh-round pick, Danny Etling, may be that young quarterback, but perhaps Hackenberg will get an opportunity to compete in training camp as well.

And every Jets fan has to be just a little bit fearful that Hackenberg will become the heir apparent to Tom Brady, and will torment the Jets for years to come.