Coaches, General Managers may worry less during summer break

With offseason programs wrapping up, players throughout the league will be left to their own devices until training camps open next month. Which means that coaches and General Managers (and other football operations employees) will finally be getting a well-earned break.

And, unlike in past years, they may be less obsessed with the possibility of getting a 3:00 a.m. phone call regarding a player who has found trouble.

It used be an inevitability, with multiple players arrested in the weeks between minicamp and training camp. Now, thanks to the post-Ray Rice enhancements to the Personal Conduct Policy, players have gotten the message. Teams also may be more inclined to shy away from players who have the talent to make a roster, but who also have the propensity to get arrested.

Memorial Day weekend, for example, no players were arrested. Although it may be unrealistic to expect a league with up to 90 players on 32 teams to have zero arrests during a four-to-six-week break that will include the July 4 holiday, the players and the teams deserve credit for taking what used to be a common occurrence and making it a relative rarity.