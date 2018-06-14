Colts tweak roster as offseason program comes to an end

Getty Images

The Colts shuffled up their defensive backs at the end of May by bringing in Channing Stribling and waiving Michael Cirino with an injury designation.

They shuffled them up again on Thursday and it is Stribling that is on his way out the door this time. Stribling has been waived and the Colts announced that they have signed cornerback Juante Baldwin.

Baldwin tried out for the Colts during this week’s mandatory minicamp, so it was a more successful effort than his bid to join the Chiefs during their rookie minicamp earlier in the offseason. He wrapped up his collegiate career at Pittsburg State after a stint at Friends University.

Baldwin will get his next chance to impress the Colts coaching staff when training camp opens with a practice on July 26.