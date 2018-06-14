Corey Coleman faces “make-or-break year”

Getty Images

If Corey Coleman wondered where he stood heading into 2018, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley left no doubt.

“He’s been out here working,” Haley said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve seen him every day. He understands this is a big, big year in his career. Year three is usually the make-or-break year of what kind of you’re going to be. I’ve made that clear to him. He understands it, and he’s working hard accordingly to try to be the best that he can be.”

Coleman, the 15th overall pick in 2016, must save his job first. Fourth-rounder Antonio Callaway injured his groin two weeks ago, setting him back in his attempt to beat out Coleman.

Coleman has worked outside in the team’s three-receiver sets, with Jarvis Landry moving into the slot.

Coleman has played only 19 games in two seasons because of broken hands, limiting him to 56 catches for 781 yards and five touchdowns. He dropped the potential game-winning pass against the Steelers in the regular-season finale.

“He’s just got to keep working at it, and that’s the biggest thing that he does,” new receivers coach Adam Henry said. “He comes in early; he works hard; he’s taking notes. He’s doing the little things, learning the route techniques, things of that nature, just doing the things that he does well and expound on that and tweaking some things. But mentally just being in there. He’s champing at the bit. He wants more, so it’s just progression each and every day.”