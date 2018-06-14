Courtney Upshaw signs with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets signed free agent defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw on Thursday. They cut defensive lineman Chris Jones in a corresponding move.

Upshaw participated in the Jets’ mandatory minicamp as a tryout player. He previously visited the Eagles.

Upshaw was a 2012 second-round pick by the Ravens and spent four years in Baltimore before moving on to the Falcons for the last two seasons. He appeared in 13 games last season and played 197 defensive snaps while recording nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Jones signed with the Jets as a sixth-year veteran free agent on June 5. He was drafted by Houston in the sixth round in 2013 and spent time on the rosters of the Buccaneers, Patriots, Dolphins and 49ers.

He saw most of his action as a defensive lineman and special teamer with New England in 2013-14, playing 28 games with 22 starts.