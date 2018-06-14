Former Cowboys cheerleader sues over unpaid wages

Getty Images

Many former NFL cheerleaders have filed lawsuits in recent years regarding the alleged failure of teams to pay fair and proper wages. And NFL teams nevertheless allegedly continue to fail to pay fair and proper wages to cheerleaders.

Via the Associated Press, former Cowboys cheerleader Erica Wilkins has filed suit seeking “unpaid overtime wages, minimum wages, and all other available damages” for the period covering 2014 through 2017.

The lawsuit also alleges that Wilkins had a standard pay rate of $8 per hours, and that the team’s male mascot made $25 per hour.

In other cases filed by cheerleaders against other NFL teams, the deficiencies often arose from cheerleaders not being paid for time that technically constitutes work, and from not being paid time-and-a-half for work hours in excess of 40 per week. Making the claims against the Cowboys more surprising is the fact that the Cowboys and all teams have been placed on notice for several years that some teams have failed to properly compensate these employees.