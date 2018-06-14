Giants may be facing scrutiny for contact at offseason practice

Getty Images

Practice fights typically don’t happen unless practice gets out of control. And offseason practice should never get out of control, because there must be no contact at offseason practice.

So if a fight happens at offseason practice, it’s safe to assume that some sort of contact during practice sparked it.

And that’s what the Giants will have to worry about in the short term, in the aftermath of the Thursday fight that resulted in helmet swinging. Both the NFL and NFL Players Association have the right to inspect video of practice, and if that video shows that players were going at it too hard (thus sparking a fight), the Giants could be in trouble.

That’s precisely what happened to the Seahawks four years ago, and the investigation that resulted in six-figure fines resulted from media reports of a fight at a minicamp practice.

If excessive contact is happening, it won’t be a surprise. Often, it’s a first-year head coach who ends up presiding over rougher-than-usual practices, in the hopes of sparking a turnaround more quickly.

If nothing else, Patriots fans will be watching close to see if the team partially owned by John Mara faces real scrutiny for what could be clear evidence of a violation of the rules.