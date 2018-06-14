Jaguars say they’ve sold an NFL-high 10,000 new season tickets

Getty Images

The Jaguars are ripping out the tarps at their stadium this year, and they’re filling those newly available seats with new season ticket holders.

Ten thousand new season ticket packages have been sold in Jacksonville this offseason. According to the Jaguars, they’re the only NFL team that has sold that many new season tickets this year.

Of course, many teams can’t sell 10,000 new season tickets because they were already selling their maximum allotment of season ticket holders. So it’s not as if the Jaguars have suddenly become the hottest ticket in the NFL.

But combining the 10,000 new season tickets with the fact that 90 percent of last year’s season ticket holders renewed, the Jaguars are clearly in very good shape to fill up their stadium, even with more seats available. For a team that has often struggled to fill its stadium even when thousands of seats were covered by tarps, it’s a very good sign that last year’s strong season has heightened fan enthusiasm.