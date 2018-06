Getty Images

The Jaguars signed first-year long snapper Andrew East and first-year offensive tackle Sean Hickey to their roster, the club announced Thursday. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars waived fullback Lamar Atkins and long snapper Colin Holba.

East played collegiately at Vanderbilt and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Hickey played collegiately at Syracuse and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

The Jaguars have 90 players on their roster.