Jason Verrett back to full participation in Chargers mini-camp

AP

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett was able to fully participate in a practice on Wednesday for the first time since a knee injury ended his 2017 season after just one game.

According to Greg Beachum of the Associated Press, Verrett was able to take part in all of Wednesday’s workout with the Chargers. It was the first time he was able to do since a torn ligament in his knee.

“It’s night and day different from last year,” Verrett said. “I’m just happy to be able to move around. I feel solid.”

Verrett has played in just five games over the last two seasons combined. He’s played six or fewer games in three of his four NFL seasons so far. However, Verrett made the Pro Bowl in the one season where he managed to play in 14 of 16 regular season games. Verrett had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 12 passes defended in making the Pro Bowl in 2015.

While Verrett was a vital piece of the Chargers secondary before the injuries, the steady play of Casey Hayward combined with the emergence of Trevor Williams and Desmond King have left Verrett’s fit among the group a bit uncertain as he continues to get back to full strength. However, having too many capable options isn’t exactly a bad thing for the Chargers.

And it appears that Verrett doesn’t have far to go to get back to full speed.

“Sometimes when you see a guy come back from an injury like that, it takes some time,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “I don’t see it right now. The way he’s working out, the way he’s practicing, he’s in a really good place right now. … His skill set, what he has, his speed, his athleticism, his change of direction, it is elite.”