Joe Cardona gets four-year extension with Patriots

Getty Images

Fullback James Develin wasn’t the only role player to land a contract extension with the Patriots on Thursday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team has agreed to a four-year extension with long snapper Joe Cardona. Word of Develin’s two-year deal surfaced earlier in the day.

Cardona was a 2015 fifth-round pick out of the Naval Academy and had his active service requirement delayed under a policy that was rescinded by the Department of Defense last year. That change is not retroactively applied to Cardona or other players granted an exemption.

He has played in every game for the Patriots since being drafted. Thursday’s extension provides him with a chance to keep that streak alive for many years to come.