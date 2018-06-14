John Harbaugh: Terrell Suggs is on a mission, headed for the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Terrell Suggs is 35 years old and heading into his 16th season as a pass rusher for the Ravens, but he’s not slowing down.

That’s the word from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who said he’s been blown away by the way Suggs looks better than ever this offseason.

“I think he’s on a mission and I think he’s headed for the Hall of Fame. I want to see that statement made this year, next year and for as long as he plays,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh thinks Suggs could still have his best football ahead of him.

“He’s inspired,” Harbaugh said. “The guy is in phenomenal shape. He is at another level of conditioning.”

Suggs said last month that he still thinks he can get better. Harbaugh agrees.