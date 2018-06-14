Jon Gruden: CBA big factor in Hackenberg’s failure to launch

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has made no secret of his distaste for the league’s collectively bargained rules governing offseason work and he went back to the well on Thursday while discussing quarterback Christian Hackenberg‘s release.

Gruden pointed to Hackenberg’s work this offseason to change “his stroke, his passing motion” and said there wasn’t enough time to work with the 2016 second-round pick after acquiring him in a trade with the Jets three weeks ago.

“Everybody is an expert out there on Hackenberg and thinks he can’t play,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “It’s unfortunate, this whole collective [bargaining agreement]. How do you develop a quarterback? I don’t know how you do it. … It is hard enough to get Connor Cook enough reps, let alone a fourth guy. It really depresses me how we can’t spend more time with these young quarterbacks, and it is really going to be an impactful situation on the NFL in the future.”

Gruden isn’t the first to bemoan the impact that the current amount of offseason practice time has hindered development of quarterbacks, but it clearly can be done. Jimmy Garoppolo was a Patriots second-round pick two years before Hackenberg and he’s done OK despite being in the same position that Hackenberg was in during his first two NFL seasons.

If teams are concerned about player development and the need for more practice time, that’s something to discuss with the NFLPA heading into the next CBA. As in any negotiation, it will cost something to get more time in the offseason and there’s been little sign that team owners are prepared to make such trades.

Hackenberg reportedly visited the Patriots on Thursday, so perhaps they will be able to unlock something the Jets and Raiders couldn’t during their time with the quarterback. Or it may just be that Hackenberg was drafted too early, which was hardly an uncommon thought when the Jets took him in the first place.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Jon Gruden: CBA big factor in Hackenberg’s failure to launch

  2. Hmmm…maybe some guys need more coaching than other guys Josh….ever think of that? I guess you never played on a team with a coach..lol

  6. Wasn’t Hackenberg’s only good college year Penn state under O’Brien? Maybe he could be a quality backup in Houston if they reunite

  7. Hackenberg’s a millionaire. He has the money to invest in himself. Plenty of QB coaches out there who could work with him offseason on his dime.

  8. The NFLCBA is the main reason the first three regular season games ( for all teams) are played so poorly. The starters don’t get enough reps nor practice enough prior to the regular season. The first three games/ weeks are sloppy football for the most part. Injuries occur etc.
    A lot of teams over the last years never recover from their poor starts. Plus ALL THE FANS pay the exact same price for their 2 home Pre season games. So the best football doesn’t begin until week 4. No good!

  9. The point is that after these 3 mandatory practices are done the players don’t report for another five weeks for training camp. How do you get into football shape then take five weeks off then only to come back and start over? Gruden has a great point the cba is a problem.

  10. here is a novel idea:

    Players can hone their craft by themselves in the off-season
    while they hone their craft with coaches/assistants during the season.

  11. Want more practices? The NFLPA will happily give that to you in exchange for a provision stating that every multiyear contract is guaranteed for at least a few years.

  12. J G was in a completely different circumstance. He was nber 2 of 2. Being last in and number 4 means no work.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!