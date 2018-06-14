Josh Allen to enter Bills camp as No. 3 on depth chart

AP

The Bills have tinkered with Josh Allen as a starter, but they’re not ready to commit to the project yet.

Via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that the first-rounder would open training camp as the third-string quarterback.

The Bills will continue to alternate A.J. McCarron and Nathan Peterman with the first team, and make Allen earn his reps.

Allen got a few reps with the first team in minicamp, and left those players with a positive impression.

But the Bills will enter camp with questions in the middle of their line and a middling set of pass-catchers, so the prudent play might be to let Allen sit until he has a better chance to succeed.