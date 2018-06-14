Kellen Winslow II arrested for sex crimes

AP

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II’s legal troubles are getting deeper.

Winslow was arrested by San Diego Sheriff’s Department on Thursday and is facing a long list of sex crime charges. Winslow is being charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape and two counts of residential burglary. He also faces charges of sodomy, forcible oral copulation and indecent exposure.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Friday.

Winslow was arrested for burglary at a trailer park last week as well. Winslow’s lawyer and agent strongly disputed the charge with his agent saying that he was house-hunting for his mother-in-law. He was scheduled for arraignment on that charge on Thursday before the second arrest.