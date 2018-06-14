Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to enter Saints Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Receiver Lance Moore and running back Pierre Thomas were selected for induction into the Saints Hall of Fame, the team announced Thursday.

Moore, an undrafted free agent, played with the Saints from 2005-13 and appeared in 101 games. He made 346 catches for 4,281 yards and 38 touchdowns. He added one rushing touchdown.

He ranks fifth in team history in receptions, seventh in receiving yardage, fifth in touchdown receptions, ninth in total touchdowns (39) and ninth in 100-yard receiving games (8).

Thomas, also an undrafted free agent, played with the Saints from 2007-14. He had 818 attempts for 3,745 yards and 28 touchdowns, adding 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns on 327 receptions.

Saints Director of Photography Michael C. Hebert will receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award for his contributions to the team.

The team will honor the three men during a September 14-16 celebration in conjunction with a home game against the Browns.