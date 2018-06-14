Lions add Sean McGrath, waive Wes Saxton

Getty Images

The group of players vying for tight end snaps at Lions training camp will include Sean McGrath.

The Lions announced McGrath’s signing on Thursday. They waived Wes Saxton, who joined the team 10 days ago and obviously didn’t make much of an impression in that brief run.

McGrath comes to Detroit after spending the last two seasons with the Chargers. He played 31 games, started 11 times and caught six passes for 71 yards. McGrath had 26 catches for 302 yards in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2013 and also spent time with the Seahawks.

The Lions will have a new look at tight end this year with Eric Ebron off the roster. McGrath joins Michael Roberts, Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo as competitors for playing time.