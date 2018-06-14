Marcus Mariota “more than willing” to continue growing with current receivers

AP

Titans tight end Delanie Walker said recently that he’d welcome Dez Bryant to Tennessee to round out the team’s wide receiver group, but there hasn’t been a sign that the team is plotting a move to bring the veteran to Nashville.

If they do, it won’t be because of any public pushing from quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Titans have been shorthanded at receiver this spring as Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis and Michael Campanaro deal with various injuries, leaving Jason Wolf of the Tennessean to note that there have been times when Mariota has had no one open to throw to during drills.

Coach Mike Vrabel called receiver “always a position that you worry about,” but Mariota said the healthy wideouts have “shown glimpses” and that he looks forward to continued improvement.

“I don’t make those decisions,” Mariota said. “That’s up to our G.M. and our coaching staff. I’m more than willing to play with the guys that we have and just continue to grow with them.”

Mariota plans to get the receivers together before training camp starts in July and we’ll have to wait to find out if anyone new will be joining that group.