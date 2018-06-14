Marvin Jones: No one on Lions is complaining about running

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marvin Jones is fine with running and says his Lions teammates have no problem with it either.

In a recent column, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press opined that Lions head coach Matt Patricia could lose his players because he makes them run at practice as punishment for certain mistakes. That’s not a particularly new approach for a football coach and Jones said on NFL Network that it isn’t one that’s having a negative impact on the team in Patricia’s first season.

Jones noted that you have to be able to run all day in football and that he believes the practices have helped set a “solid foundation” for the team as they move toward camp.

“Shoot, it’s football. We run. You know what I’m saying?” Jones said. “Nobody is complaining. Everybody is just going out here working hard and we’re having fun doing it. So, whoever’s grandma wrote that story, I don’t know.”

If the Lions are winning games, chances are that his approach will be seen as part of the reason for the success rather than a sign of impending doom. That style may not work for every player, but it seems unlikely to be anything other than the won-loss record that determines how long he’s in Detroit.