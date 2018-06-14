NFL, Nashville city officials, Titans still working on draft venue

Getty Images

Nashville will host the 2019 NFL Draft, but where?

City officials, the Titans and the NFL still are discussing the site. City officials want to use the stage at Ascend Amphitheater, an outdoor venue.

“Our pitch, my preference is Ascend Amphitheater,” Butch Spyridon, CEO of the city’s convention and visitors bureau, said via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “It’s the money shot for the city — a music venue with the skyline behind you.”

Spyridon said the size of the venue “seems to be the only real issue” the NFL has with the idea.

Philadelphia had only 2,000 seats two years ago when it hosted the draft but drew 250,000 to the three-day outdoor event. AT&T Stadium had seating for 25,000 this year and had a capacity of 108,000 for the Draft Experience outside the stadium.

Ascend Amphitheater has room for 6,800 with 2,300 fixed seats and seating for 4,500 on the lawn.

Team representatives would sit at tables outside Ascend, and the city could create additional room by closing a lane of the Korean Veterans Bridge behind the venue.