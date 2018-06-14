Patrick Robinson “needed” rough first stint with Saints

Getty Images

When the Saints drafted Patrick Robinson with the 32nd pick of the 2010 draft, the idea was that he’d become a fixture in their secondary for years to come.

It didn’t work out that way, however. Robinson spent one season as a full-time starter, missed time with injuries and generally failed to meet the expectations he carried into the league. Robinson left the Saints in 2015, spent time with the Chargers and Colts and then flourished as a slot corner with the Eagles last year.

All of that led Robinson back to New Orleans as a free agent this offseason. Robinson said this week that the first stint wasn’t a success, but that it was a necessary experience for him to grow into the player he’s developed into over the years.

“I think for me, I think I needed to go through that experience,” Robinson said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Growing up, I was always very talented, one of the better skill players on the team. Going through that whole stretch of up and downs, getting injured, I think that was definitely something that I needed, and over these past years, I’ve learned a lot.”

Robinson said he felt his first run with the Saints ended on a “bitter note,” but that’s not likely to be what’s remembered in New Orleans if the second act resembles his work with the Eagles.