Getty Images

At least one Patriot is having fun today.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have extended fullback James Develin‘s contract.

Develin’s deal was set to expire after this season, but his two-year deal is worth $3.8 million, with a $600,000 signing bonus.

He began as a member of the Patriots practice squad in 2012, but slowly developed into the kind of role player Bill Belichick loves. Develin made the Pro Bowl last year.