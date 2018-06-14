Randy Fichtner: Mason Rudolph’s “been everything we’ve asked”

AP

The Steelers wrapped up minicamp on Thursday, but the team’s rookies will be sticking around for a little more work before breaking the middle of next week.

That means a little more time for third-round pick Mason Rudolph to work with the team’s coaches, including offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, ahead of training camp. To this point, Fichtner has liked what he’s seen from the rookie.

“Mason’s been everything we’ve asked, for sure,” Fichtner said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Throws, obviously, a nice ball. The physical things are all there. Obviously mentally and learning is an acquired taste; that’s going to come through reps, physical reps, in-helmet perspectives, things that you’re not going to get and it’s not going to happen overnight.”

If Rudolph’s progress continues through camp, the Steelers may have a call to make about who will be the No. 2 quarterback come September. They aren’t going to cut Rudolph, so the question will be if he’s shown enough to supplant Landry Jones as the next man up behind Ben Roethlisberger. Fichtner’s comments suggest there’s a chance that’s how things will play out.