Sam Darnold to begin camp third on depth chart but has “real chance” to start

AP

Sam Darnold will begin training camp third on the depth chart behind Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday. But the No. 3 overall pick isn’t expected to stay there long.

Darnold will get a chance to compete for the job.

“We’ll see what happens at the end of training camp,” Bowles said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Vacchiano quotes a team source saying Darnold as a “real chance” to open the season under center. Darnold has taken first-team reps, impressing the Jets with how he’s handled everything so far.

“We threw the whole playbook at him,” Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said. “Just like the same with Josh and Teddy. If you treat them like a rookie, they will become a rookie. We threw the whole book at him to see what he can handle, what he needs to work on.”