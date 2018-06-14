Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett says he played last season at 75-80 percent

Getty Images

Despite being named a second-team All-Pro for the second straight season as a kick return, it was clear that Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett didn’t have the same ability to move last year following his broken leg at the end of the 2016 season.

Lockett estimates he was only between 75-80 percent last season as he played without his full range of movement or explosion.

“It doesn’t matter how you feel when you go out there,” he said on Thursday. “If you go out there, it’s time to go. You can’t make excuses if you don’t get open. You can’t make excuses if you don’t catch the pass. If you’re out there, everybody expects you to do the same thing if you weren’t hurt.”

Lockett appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks in 2017 and made eight starts. Despite the limitations, he still managed to catch 45 passes for 555 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 949 kickoff return yards, which included a 99-yard touchdown, and 237 punt return yards.

With another offseason to heal from his injuries, Lockett feels back to his old self.

“The biggest thing is I’m more healthy than I’ve ever been,” Lockett said. “I’m out there running around, catching passes from all the quarterbacks and I’m excited about these six weeks and then after that get ready into the season.”