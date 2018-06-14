Shon Coleman heads into camp as Browns No. 1 left tackle

Getty Images

The Browns will be starting a season without Joe Thomas at left tackle for the first time since 2007 and offensive line coach Bob Wylie identified the guy pencilled into the job with the offseason program at its end.

Wylie said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com, that Shon Coleman will start training camp as the starter at the position. Petrak said that Coleman, a 2016 third-round pick who started at right tackle last year, has shown the athletic ability to handle the position while adding that his fundamentals still need work.

Defensive end Myles Garrett offered his assessment of Coleman this week as well.

“He’s definitely a great run blocker and he’s coming along as a pass blocker as well,” Garrett said, via Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. “I like going against him because he’s aggressive and he doesn’t stop. He’s always trying ot get after it whether it’s play 1 or play 40 in practice.”

The Browns drafted Austin Corbett in the second round this year and he’s seen time at a variety of spots, including left tackle, since joining the team. Wylie said they are still trying to figure out which spot would be his best fit.

Free agent acquisition Chris Hubbard is pencilled in at right tackle for the moment. Donald Stephenson, another free agent pickup at tackle, has not practiced with the team this offseason and is being fined for his minicamp absence.