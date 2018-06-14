Sidney Jones isn’t worried about latest setback

Getty Images

Sidney Jones has proven his patience and his diligence.

That’s perhaps why he isn’t sweating his latest setback, since he insists it is temporary.

Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the Eagles cornerback spent his time on the sidelines during minicamp with what he would only call “soreness.”

He said it was unrelated to the torn Achilles that kept him out of all but one game last year. The injury was suffered in a pre-draft workout, and the Eagles took him in the second round anyway, amounting to a redshirt season.

“Precaution,” Jones said of the recent issue. “[The team] doesn’t want me practicing right now. Just minor soreness.”

Jones didn’t participate in the OTA session open to reporters last week either, but he said he was encouraged by the progress he’s made the last two months.

“I feel really good. Coming back is a blessing. I feel really comfortable on the field, getting used to the defense, knowing the defense inside and out,” he said. “Getting comfortable with the defense because last year when I was playing I was practice squad going against then. But it is a good feeling to be in the defense and get the scheme.”

The Eagles think he can be a major contributor, and he’s moved around the secondary in workouts, in the slot as well as outside.