Steve Keim: We look forward to rewarding David Johnson

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
There’s been talk about running back David Johnson signing a contract extension with the Cardinals before the start of the regular season and the fire to get that done got turned up a bit this week when he opted not to take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Figuring out exactly where an extension would fall for Johnson may not be easy as he followed up a terrific 2016 campaign by missing all but a half of last season with a wrist injury. However that process plays out, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim confirmed it’s a priority for the team as they move forward.

“I don’t think there is any question David is one of our core players and someone we look forward to having a long-term future with,” Keim said, via the team’s website . “[It’s] no different from in the past, when we’ve rewarded players like Pat Peterson, Chandler Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer, just to name a few. There’s no doubt in my mind moving forward that we will keep a positive outlook and again, look forward to rewarding him just like we have players in the past.”

With an August 7 deadline for Johnson to report to training camp in order to gain the accrued season he needs to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, an extended holdout is an unlikely course of action whether a new deal is struck by camp or not.

10 responses to “Steve Keim: We look forward to rewarding David Johnson

  1. Another colossal blunder coming. Why on earth would you overpay for an RB in this era?

    They were not in on the JimmyG Sweepstakes is mindnumbingly stupid and now they’re paying Bradford 20 mil per as Larry Fitzgerald iS also overpaid with Chandler Jones.

    Wasn’t the Honey Badger contract dumb enough? keim has no idea what he is doing, clearly.

  3. Keim might understand the concept of keeping a team’s core players, but obviously AZ needs to do much more than that alone.

    Chandler Jones & Larry Fitz overpaid, though? Jones was top in League for Sacks and TFLs last year… pretty hard to overpay that kind of defender. And Fitzgerald stepped up his game after that mediocre 2014 season with 3 straight 100+ REC/1000+ YARD seasons. Mathieu is an enigma… I’m not sure if he was overhyped or poorly-utilized.

  4. Snead and the Rams keep saying the same thing about Donald. The NFL is the stingiest league on the planet. The moment a guy signs one of these top of the market contracts, the media starts the clock on it being a team cap busting move.

  5. dougchillin says:
    June 14, 2018 at 1:40 pm
    So what does Leveon Bell do if David Johnson signs a deal worth $10M a year?

    Probably rap about “needing 20 mil or I won’t take the field”

  6. Lots of talk about never paying for a RB, but are you really going to find someone to replace a guy like David Johnson and the production he brings? I keep reading and hearing about RBs being “a dime a dozen” and yet most teams have bad to horrible running games every year. And no, using the Patriots as an example of not needing a good RB isn’t valid. They’re the exception to pretty much every rule in the NFL. Ask Aaron Rodgers if he wouldn’t like the Packers to pay for a good running back.

  8. “[It’s] no different from in the past, when we’ve rewarded players like Pat Peterson, Chandler Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer, just to name a few“

    With two playoff wins since 2009, maybe it should be different from in the past.

  9. “Why on earth would you overpay for an RB in this era?”

    I don’t know… Maybe because he’s one of the most dominating players in the league right now?

  10. David missed 15.5 games last season and now he’s holding out? In fact he ended 2016 injured against the Rams, and their knee diving dirty players,then busted his wrist game 1 against the Lions. All he has is one great season to stand on!!

