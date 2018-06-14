Steve Keim: We look forward to rewarding David Johnson

Getty Images

There’s been talk about running back David Johnson signing a contract extension with the Cardinals before the start of the regular season and the fire to get that done got turned up a bit this week when he opted not to take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Figuring out exactly where an extension would fall for Johnson may not be easy as he followed up a terrific 2016 campaign by missing all but a half of last season with a wrist injury. However that process plays out, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim confirmed it’s a priority for the team as they move forward.

“I don’t think there is any question David is one of our core players and someone we look forward to having a long-term future with,” Keim said, via the team’s website . “[It’s] no different from in the past, when we’ve rewarded players like Pat Peterson, Chandler Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer, just to name a few. There’s no doubt in my mind moving forward that we will keep a positive outlook and again, look forward to rewarding him just like we have players in the past.”

With an August 7 deadline for Johnson to report to training camp in order to gain the accrued season he needs to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, an extended holdout is an unlikely course of action whether a new deal is struck by camp or not.