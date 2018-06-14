Teammates notice fire under Joe Flacco

AP

It’s fairly obvious to most observers that the Ravens are looking for a reason to get rid of quarterback Joe Flacco, sooner or later. It’s fairly obvious to Flacco, too. And it’s obvious to his teammates that it’s obvious to Flacco.

“He’s obviously been challenged,” safety Eric Weddle said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Drafting Lamar [Jackson] and bringing [Robert] Griffin in, it’s lit a fire under [Flacco]. You can tell. It has shown.”

Per Hensley, Flacco looks “leaner and trimmer,” and he’s more engaged with receivers before and after drills. Flacco also has been more demonstrative after making a bad throw.

The wild card remains Flacco’s health. Last year, a back problem kept him out of training camp, delaying his preparations for the start of the season. If he has another back issue, the door could be open for Lamar Jackson to do something more than participate in a speciality package.