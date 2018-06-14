Teammates notice fire under Joe Flacco

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2018, 11:48 AM EDT
AP

It’s fairly obvious to most observers that the Ravens are looking for a reason to get rid of quarterback Joe Flacco, sooner or later. It’s fairly obvious to Flacco, too. And it’s obvious to his teammates that it’s obvious to Flacco.

He’s obviously been challenged,” safety Eric Weddle said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Drafting Lamar [Jackson] and bringing [Robert] Griffin in, it’s lit a fire under [Flacco]. You can tell. It has shown.”

Per Hensley, Flacco looks “leaner and trimmer,” and he’s more engaged with receivers before and after drills. Flacco also has been more demonstrative after making a bad throw.

The wild card remains Flacco’s health. Last year, a back problem kept him out of training camp, delaying his preparations for the start of the season. If he has another back issue, the door could be open for Lamar Jackson to do something more than participate in a speciality package.

8 responses to “Teammates notice fire under Joe Flacco

  1. I could see this playing out a lot like Alex Smith in KC last year. If Joe plays his cards right, he may end up being highly desired during free agency next year similar to how things went for Alex Smith. It can go a lot of different directions. Being a professional will only help him and his future.

  3. factschecker says:

    June 14, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Love this take.

  5. Wait, What?!?!?!?

    “Get rid of” Jump Ball Joe?

    I thought he was “ELITE’? Just ask any Maven/Harbaugh apologist on here.
    It wasn’t about the Deer Antler Juice ingesting All Pro Defense.
    It was JBJoe who led them to the promised land.

  7. You’d think with all the money he makes, and not being in the playoffs for years would be incentive enough.

