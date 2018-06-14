Texans sign Benardrick McKinney to five-year, $50 million extension

Getty Images

Linebacker Benardrick McKinney has agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension with the Texans, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. The deal includes $21 million guaranteed.

“Bernardrick plays a key role in our defense and has been highly productive, but more importantly he is a core player who has developed into a team leader within our program,” Texans General Manager Brian Gaine said, via a press release from the team. “We are excited to have him a part of our long term future here at the Texans.”

The Texans were expected to sign McKinney to an extension before Jadeveon Clowney. McKinney had one year left on his deal and was due to make $1.16 million in base salary in 2018.

Houston drafted McKinney with the 43rd overall pick in 2015 out of Mississippi State. McKinney, 25, has made 282 tackles, nine sacks, 25 tackles for loss 21 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 46 regular-season games.

McKinney logged a team-leading 95 tackles last season, along with three sacks, eight quarterback hits and a single-season career-best 10 tackles for loss, while starting all 16 games in 2017.