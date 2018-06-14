Thomas Davis “very open” to playing beyond 2018

AP

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis thought he was ready to approach the end of his career. But now that the season is four games shorter than it was going to be, he has reconsidered.

Davis said at the end of Panthers minicamp Thursday that he was no longer committed to retiring after the season.

“I’m very open to the possibility of playing next season,” Davis said.

Upon a follow-up question, he continued: “You haven’t been listening. I’m very open.”

In April, Davis was suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances. He insisted on Thursday that he never “knowingly” took anything illegal, and that the supplements he was using were the same ones he’s used the last eight years. He said because so much time passed between his positive test and the notification, there was no way to test the product.

He also declined to identify the product, because he said a friend owns the company that provided it.

In January, Davis said he planned on this being his final season, wrapping up after 14 years. His contract is up after this season, so they’d have to extend him if he wanted that to happen. He said he can still run with the young players the Panthers are bringing in, so he feels good about his ability to play at a high level.