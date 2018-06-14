Thursday morning one-liners

AP

Bills QB Nathan Peterman has looked sharp in practices.

The Dolphins are looking for some new leadership on special teams.

Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel is starting at the bottom, which is the way he likes it.

Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is coaching his son, who is fighting for a roster spot.

Ravens OLB Albert McClellan is back on the field after last year’s torn ACL.

Bengals S George Iloka has impressed in minicamp.

Browns QB Drew Stanton has learned how to make himself valuable in the NFL.

The Steelers are switching sides with their OLBs in hopes of more production.

Texans RB Tyler Ervin has been medically cleared.

The Colts new coaching staff is getting a crash course in what WR T.Y. Hilton can bring.

Jaguars DE Dante Fowler is ready to prove his value.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota won’t push for a veteran receiver.

Broncos TE Jake Butt is getting into a groove.

Chiefs WR Chris Conley is ahead of schedule in rehab from Achilles injury.

Chargers WR Mike Williams is turning heads.

Raiders CB Gareon Conley has his confidence back.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was visited by Post Malone, of course.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is studying Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell.

Eagles CB Ronald Darby knows there’s a lot on the line for him this season.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said the team accomplished its goals so they knocked off early.

The Bears are enjoying a quiet offseason for a change.

The Lions are opening 12 training camp practices to the public.

The Packers are in the midst of a transition at TE.

The Vikings have confidence in backup QB Trevor Siemian.

Falcons S Ricardo Allen is “feeling good” about his new deal.

Panthers TE Chris Manhertz was carted off the practice field with a foot injury.

The Saints painted a memorial to late owner Tom Benson on the practice field.

Buccaneers OLB Lavonte David said they’re having more fun.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is more of a presence at offseason workouts this year.

The Rams appear to be set on their starting LBs.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is focusing on his red zone efficiency.

Seahawks S Bradley McDougald is taking the lead at the position.