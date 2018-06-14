Titans sign second-round pick Harold Landry

Getty Images

The Titans wrapped up their four-player draft class, signing linebacker Harold Landry.

Landry was a second-round selection, the 41st overall pick.

He set the Boston College single-season record with 16.5 sacks in 2016, and he racked up 26 sacks in his career. Landry’s 47.5 career tackles for a loss rank second in school history while his 22 in 2016 were second all-time in a single season.

“I definitely want to make the vets here proud, and make the front office and coach [Mike] Vrabel and all the coaches out here proud for selecting me in the draft,” Landry said, via the team’s website. “So every day I definitely come out here and bust my ass because I want to definitely make an impact as a rookie and be able to help this team win a Super Bowl.”