Todd Haley: Running back workload “yet to be determined”

AP

Josh Gordon thinks the Browns have the best receivers in the NFL. Their running backs could be pretty good, too. It’s just unclear at this point which ones will be getting the carries and the catches.

The candidates for the touches are free-agent arrival Carlos Hyde, veteran Duke Johnson, and rookie Nick Chubb, along with Matthew Dayes and Dontrell Hilliard.

“I think that group has a chance to be a really good group,” Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley told reporters on Thursday. “Even a couple of the younger guys look like they have some ability. I do not really have a philosophy. I have done it both ways. We led the league in rushing in Kansas City [in 2010] in a two-back, almost a two-and-a-half back system. Then in Pittsburgh, obviously, when Le’Veon Bell was playing, he was playing. [Here it] will really be determined by those guys, what they are capable of handling on a down-in, down-out basis and really who gives us the best chance to win. Yet to be determined would be the best answer.”

The question, of course, is how the ball will be distributed among those running backs. It’s probably safe to assume that, if one of the running backs dramatically separates, he’ll be the guy. Otherwise, it likely will be a revolving door.