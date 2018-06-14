Trent Williams expects to be ready for training camp

Getty Images

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams said Wednesday that he expects to be ready for the start of training camp next month.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post, Williams said he’s “very close” to be back to his former self after knee issues necessitated surgery after last season.

“I got the go-ahead to kind of do whatever I can without obviously being too aggressive on it,” Williams said. “I’m extremely blessed. I’ll be ready before camp.”

Williams played in 10 games last season as he missed various games trying to manage the injury to the end of the year. Williams said the surgery he had included a readjustment of his tibia to align his leg bone and knee cap as well as a “slight microfracture” procedure on top of that to aid regeneration.

Williams has made the Pro Bowl six times in his eight years with the Redskins, including last season despite the injury issues. Head coach Jay Gruden echoed Williams’ thoughts that he would be ready for the start of camp.

So I don’t see any reason why these guys won’t be ready for training camp. It’s a matter of how much we throw at them early in training camp,” Gruden said of Williams, Ty Nsekhe, T.J. Clemmings, Jordan Reed and Chris Thompson.