Tyrod Taylor: I’d love to see the Bills in the playoffs and knock them out

AP

A Browns-Bills playoff game sounds like a farfetched scenario, but Tyrod Taylor can picture it.

Taylor, the Browns’ starting quarterback, told NFL Network that he’d love to see the Bills, his own team, in the playoffs — especially because he thinks he could be the one to end a Bills playoff run.

“Things didn’t end the way I would have liked it to in Buffalo,” Taylor said. “We could possibly see those guys in the playoffs or we could knock those guys out of the playoffs. I would love that. That’s motivation I take to work with me every day.”

Last year Taylor quarterbacked the Bills in their first playoff game since 1999. This year he’s hoping to quarterback the Browns to their first playoff game since 2002. If he faces his old team, it would represent the first time the Bills and Browns made the playoffs in the same year since 1989. That year, Bernie Kosar out-dueled Jim Kelly as the Browns beat the Bills 34-30.