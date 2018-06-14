Washington has entire draft class under contract

Getty Images

Every one of Washington’s eight draft picks is now under contract.

The lone holdout was third-round pick Geron Christian, but the team announced on Thursday that he has agreed to a four-year deal. The other seven picks, including first-round defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne, all signed over a month ago.

Christian spent his college days protecting Lamar Jackson as Louisville’s left tackle and he made 39 starts at that spot before heading to the pros this year.

Trent Williams expects to be ready to go for camp after knee surgery, right tackle Morgan Moses is back and Washington re-signed Ty Nsekhe to provide depth behind them, so Christian should have time to develop if all goes according to plan up front.