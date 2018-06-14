Zack Martin has $40 million fully guaranteed, as a practical matter

AP

The details on the new deal signed by Cowboys guard Zack Martin have made their way to PFT. And now they’re making their way to you.

First, the breakdown. Then, the #analysis.

1. Signing bonus: $20 million.

2. Base salary for 2018: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. Base salary for 2019: $10 million, fully guaranteed.

4. Base salary for 2020: $11 million. Of that amount, $8 million is guaranteed for injury only at signing. On the fifth day of the 2019 league year, if becomes fully guaranteed.

5. Base salary for 2021: $11 million.

6. Base salary for 2022: $11.841 million.

7. Base salary for 2023: $13.5 million.

8. Roster bonus due on fifth day of 2024 league year: $1 million.

9. Base salary for 2024: $13 million.

10. Workout de-escalator (2019-24): $500,000 per year.

So it’s a six-year, $84 million extension, giving the contract a new-money value of $14 million. That’s more than the $13.3 million average given by the Jaguars to guard Andrew Norwell earlier this year.

And even with an apples-to-apples comparison based on value at signing, the seven-year, $93.341 million deal (Martin was due to make $9.341 million this year) has an annual average of $13.33 million.

The cash flow over the first three years puts Martin at the top of the stack for all guards, with $22 million in the first year, $32 million through two years, and $43 million over three.

As a practical matter, the deal has $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, because the only way to avoid the final $8 million would be to cut him before March 2019, making it a one-year, $32 million contract.

And, yes, the deal commits Martin for seven years. But that’s what the Cowboys do with their offensive lineman. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Cowboys actually wanted to get a commitment beyond 2024.