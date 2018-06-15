49ers two-time Super Bowl champion tackle Keith Fahnhorst dies at 66

Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Keith Fahnhorst died at the age of 66 on Tuesday, according to a release from the team.

Fahnhorst was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 1974 and spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the franchise. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro (1983, 1984) and was named to the Pro Bowl in 1985. He was also a member of the 49ers’ two Super Bowl championship teams in 1980’s.

Fahnhorst appeared in 193 games, which ranks as the second-most among 49ers offensive linemen behind Len Rohde and the eighth-most regular season appearances in franchise history. He was also a two-time recipient (1981, 1986) of the 49ers Bobb McKittrick Award, which is given annually to the 49ers offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the longtime offensive line coach, during his 21 years of service to the 49ers.