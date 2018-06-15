Backup Johnny Manziel supports Hamilton’s starter

Getty Images

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Johnny Manziel commences his first regular season with the team as No. 2 on the depth chart. And he says he’s OK with that.

“We’re all behind Jeremiah [Masoli], starting tomorrow,” Manziel said Friday, via the Associated Press. “More than anything, I want a win for this team. It’s more than me. It’s more than just one individual. It’s a team effort and it takes everybody we have on this roster to go out and win games.”

Hamilton coach June Jones has said Manziel could become the best player in CFL history. Which means Jones regards Manziel as a player who could be starting, sooner than later.

“We’ll see how things go,” Manziel said. “Any backup or anybody on our depth chart is one play, two plays away from getting in the game. That’s something I’ve learned over the course of the years and take very seriously.”

It’s easy to take it seriously when Manziel has confidence that he’ll eventually be the guy, or more quickly. Surely, he does. Probably, he will be.

The Tiger-Cats face the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night, in the first regular-season game of the 2018 season.