Baker Mayfield headlines list of 26 unsigned 2018 draft picks

There were 256 players selected by NFL teams in April’s draft and almost all of them reached agreement on their initial professional contracts before teams hit their summer break this week.

Only 26 players remain unsigned with training camps starting in just over a month. That group includes first overall pick Baker Mayfield and 15 other players selected in the opening round of the draft. Four second-round picks, five third-round picks and one fifth-rounder round out the list of unsigned players.

Thirteen teams have signed all of their picks. The other 19 teams are listed below along with the players that remain unsigned.

Atlanta Falcons

WR Calvin Ridley (1st round, 26th overall)

Baltimore Ravens

TE Hayden Hurst (1st round, 25th overall)

Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen (1st round, 7th overall)

Carolina Panthers

WR D.J. Moore (1st round, 24th overall)

Chicago Bears

LB Roquan Smith (1st round, 8th overall)

Cincinnati Bengals

DE Sam Hubbard (3rd round, 77th overall)

LB Malik Jefferson (3rd round 78th overall)

Cleveland Browns

QB Baker Mayfield (1st round, 1st overall)

CB Denzel Ward (1st round, 4th overall)

Denver Broncos

LB Bradley Chubb (1st round, 5th overall)

RB Royce Freeman (3rd round, 71st overall)

Indianapolis Colts

LB Darius Leonard (2nd round, 36th overall)

OL Braden Smith (2nd round, 37th overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Taven Bryan (1st round, 29th overall)

Miami Dolphins

TE Mike Gesicki (2nd round, 42nd overall)

Minnesota Vikings

CB Mike Hughes (1st round, 30th overall)

New England Patriots

OL Isaiah Wynn (1st round, 23rd overall)

RB Sony Michel (1st round, 31st overall)

New York Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (1st round, 2nd overall)

DL RJ McIntosh (5th round, 139th overall)

New York Jets

QB Sam Darnold (1st round, 3rd overall)

Oakland Raiders

DE Arden Key (3rd round, 87th overall)

Pittsburgh Steelers

S Terrell Edmunds (1st round, 28th overall)

San Francisco 49ers

T Mike McGlinchey (1st round, 9th overall)

WR Dante Pettis (2nd round, 44th overall)

Seattle Seahawks

DL Rasheem Green (3rd round, 79th overall)