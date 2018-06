Getty Images

The Color Rush uniforms are (generally) dead, but the Bears are opting for a rush of color in their alternate jersey.

Yes, the blaze orange hunting jerseys are back.

The team last wore the jerseys in 2011. They also used them in 2005 through 2009.

For 2018, the orange jerseys will be worn during the Week 6 game at Dolphins and for the Week 11 home game against the Vikings.

The Bears unveiled the new orange jerseys on Friday. And, yes, they’re available for purchase.