Bills still looking for answers on offensive line

The Bills are being careful not to rush first-round quarterback Josh Allen onto the field, content to let him open training camp as their third quarterback.

That’s partly for his own development, but perhaps as importantly because it’s unclear how protected he’d be.

The Bills have huge question marks up front this season, after the losses of center Eric Wood and guard Richie Incognito, and the trade of left tackle Cordy Glenn. And it’s something that running back LeSean McCoy can’t deny is an issue.

“Losing Richie and Eric, I’d be lying if I told you it didn’t matter,” McCoy said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “Some people might say that to kind of nip it in the bud and get it out of the way, but those guys are great players. Eric is very smart, intelligent, plays hard, he’s a veteran. He’s been in different scenarios and situations, so having that leadership is big. And we don’t have that because he’s gone.

“People can say what they want about Richie, but he’s one of the best blockers I’ve played with. He’s aggressive, which we all know, and he’s tough, so I’ll miss him, also. A lot of my best runs were behind him.

“That’s one thing. The other part is guys got to step up. . . . We have some good backups and some guys competing for starting jobs, and that’s what the NFL is all about. I mean, who was Tom Brady before Tom Brady? He got an opportunity, he made the best of it. Everybody who has an opportunity has got to make the best of it.”

That is one way to look at it.

The Bills already had Dion Dawkins on hand to replace Glenn. They brought in veteran center Russell Bodine to replace Wood. They’ve moved Vlad Ducasse from right guard to Incognito’s spot on the left, and have an odd lot of young players and journeymen (like free agent pickup Marshall Newhouse) trying to fill in the cracks and create depth.

And Newhouse has been around long enough to know they can’t declare the question answered.

“That would either be lying to yourself or lying to someone else,” Newhouse said. “There’s a lot of reps that have to go into a line meshing together, so we’re not going to act like it takes no time at all. I might be sitting here, talking to you in late August, still saying that. But I have no doubt in my mind, based on the kind of guys that we have — the humility, the work ethic and the skill level — that we’ll be closer than than we are now.”

That’s good, but they went into the offseason much worse, so there’s no way to know if they’ll be able to make up the ground lost.